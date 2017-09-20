Donald Trump hits out at Pakistan for supporting terrorism

New York: President of the United States Donald Trump, who delivered his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly, on Tuesday, slammed Pakistan for supporting terrorism.

While speaking at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump said, “We must deny the terrorists safe haven, transit, funding, and any form of support for their vile and sinister ideology and we must drive them out of our nations.”

These veiled attacks on Pakistan come weeks after he rapped it for supporting terror outfits and providing them ‘safe havens’.

He also targeted North Korea for its recent aggression and show of nuclear strength. Not just that, he lashed out at Iran, who he alleged, is responsible for funding terrorist outfits in the Middle East.

“It is time to expose and hold responsible those countries who support and finance terror groups like al Qaeda, Hezbollah, the Taliban and others that slaughter innocent people,” he added.

Previously in August, Trump issued a stern warning to Pakistan for supporting terrorists, In this warning, he said, “Today twenty U.S. designated foreign terrorist organizations are active in Afghanistan and Pakistan – the highest concentration in any region of the world. For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror.”