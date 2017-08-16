Donald Trump- Narendra Modi peace agenda

Washington: Narendra Modi and Donald Trump have agreed to increase peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by coming up with a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would go a long way in elevating their strategic consultations.

Trump interacted with Modi few days back welcoming the first-ever shipment of American crude oil to India.

US President pledged that the US would continue to be a long-term supplier of energy to India.

Being a leaders of two of the world’s biggest and fastest-growing major economies, both leaders are quite eager for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India in November 2017.

It is worthwhile mentioning that US President had recently warned North Korea that it would face “fire and fury” if it attacked the US.