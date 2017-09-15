Don’t get into verbal battles with Kohli, Gillespie warns Australia

Former Australian speedster Jason Gillespie today went on to say that Australian team can keep Virat Kohli quite only if they will not get into verbal spat with the best batsmen in the world.

However, he further went on to say that the visitors should bowl aggressively to the Indian skipper in the upcoming ODI series.

Jason Gillespie notably mentioned that Steve Smith’s men should leave Kohli alone and do not opt for verbal battle option if they want to get the best results.

Kohli as we all know loves piling tons of runs against Australian bowling attacks; he has till now compiled 1002 runs in 23 ODIs against them at an average of 55.6.

Out of his 30 ODI hundreds, five have come against the Australians, two of which were scored down under in 2016. The on and off the field verbal spat and sledging is not hidden from anyone when it comes to India and Australia series.

Kohli and Australia have had a history of verbal jousts on the field. There were several unsavoury moments during the Test series in Australia in 2014-15. The following year when James Faulkner tried to get under Kohli’s skin the Indian run-machine restored with the now famous lines: “You’re wasting your energy. There’s no point, I’ve smashed you enough in my life. Just go and bowl.”