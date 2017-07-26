Don’t host Dalai Lama, urges China

China today asked other not to let in the Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and asserted that these nations should make right decisions.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang talking to media stated: “We urge countries concerned to respect China’s core interests and make the right decisions.”

The spokesman reaffirmed Beijing’s position on the Dalai Lama’s visits to foreign countries.

The spiritual leader will attend a three-day human rights conference at Gaborone in Botswana from August 17. Botswana has said it will allow the Dalai Lama to visit the country.

Lu said China never intervened in the internal affairs of other countries, nor will it allow other countries to harm its core interests.