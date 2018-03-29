Don’t want my personal life to be served on a platter in gossip column: Ileana

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Raid’, said that she do not want her personal life to be served on a platter in gossip column as it is a part of her life which means a lot to her. Talking about her personal life with the media, the actress went on to say: "I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don't want it to…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Raid’, said that she do not want her personal life to be served on a platter in gossip column as it is a part of her life which means a lot to her.

Talking about her personal life with the media, the actress went on to say: “I do not want it to be served on a platter in a gossip column. I don’t want it to be part of this gossip section in the newspaper. It’s a very important, sacred part of my life — and it means a lot to me.”

The “Raid” actress, who, in an Instagram post, addressed Kneebone as “best hubby ever”, said that “there are many layers to her personal life and “people will end up reading so many skewed versions of it if I talk about it. It is what it is, and you get to see a little snippet of it on social media.”

Ileana further went on to say: “I am not ashamed of it. When you are ashamed of a certain thing, then it is hard to talk about. For me, what would bother me the most is the fact that I would not want people to see me in that state.

When you are dealing with depression, it hits you when you are least expecting it. For me, to be in that state… it was something hard… I think that is what people are shy about, because they don’t want to be seen in that light and I can completely relate to it.”

The actress, 30, believes that speaking about such issues can help others who do not reach out for medical help.

Ileana, who began her Bollywood journey with “Barfi!”, was most recently seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer “Raid”.