Doordarshan, All India Radio ‘ban’ Tripura CM’s I-Day speech

Agartala, August 16: A major controversy is taking shape in Tripura regarding the Independence Day speech of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar.

Sarkar have alleged that the Prasar Bharati, refused to broadcast his speech on the Doordarshan (DD) and the All India Radio (AIR).

Every year, these two broadcasting heavyweights telecast the speeches of all the CMs of the country at the time of Independence Day.

However, this time around, it did not broadcast Sarkar’s speech after he refused to “reshape” his speech recorded on August 12.

The CM clearly said he is not going to edit his speech, terming it as unprecedented, undemocratic, autocratic and intolerant step.

On an expected note, CPI(M) is saying that the DD was “not the private property” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The controversy, which has already become political, has come at a juncture when BJP is working overtime to win the upcoming Assembly polls, scheduled early next year.