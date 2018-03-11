Down the memory lane: Neetu Kapoor shared this iconic picture of Sridevi!

Mumbai: Remembering the legendary actress of Bollywood industry Sridevi, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor went down the memory lane when her husband Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi did the iconic movie ‘Chandni’ together and shared a beautiful picture of both the actors from the title track of the movie. "Reminiscing… When people said this movie brought back romance in their lives. (heart emojis) my all time-favourite 'Chandni'," Neetu wrote on Instagram while sharing a still from the 1989 film. Here is the…

