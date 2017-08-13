Drink this to protect yourself from flu!

As per the information given by the scientists, drinking tea and red wine might prevent you from flu as the element present in these drinks can boost your immune system and make it strong to fight against diseases.

Researchers at Washington University in the US found that a particular gut microbe can prevent severe flu infections in mice, by breaking down naturally occurring compounds called flavonoids.

The researchers went on to say that this strategy is effective in staving off severe damage from flu when the interaction occurs prior to infection with the influenza virus.

They further went on to say that Microbes that live in the gut do not just digest food and they also have far-reaching effects on the immune system.

Ashley Steed, from St Louis Children’s Hospital in the US stated: “For years, flavonoids have been thought to have protective properties that help regulate the immune system to fight infections.”

Steed further added: “Flavonoids are common in our diets, so an important implication of our study is that it is possible flavonoids work with gut microbes to protect us from flu and other viral infections.”