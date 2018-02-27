Dubai Police close Sridevi case after investigation

Sridevi’s body has been handed to the family after the Dubai Police cleared the release of Bollywood icon for the embalming process.

The Dubai Prosecution Service has also closed the investigation into the actor’s death. Apart from Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, her stepson Arjun Kapoor is also in Dubai to oversee the formalities.

Sridevi’s death was announced early on Sunday but the funeral, which will take place in Mumbai, has been delayed for two days pending paper work in Dubai where the actor had gone to attend a family wedding. Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor had given a statement to the Dubai Police on the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.