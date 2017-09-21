Ducati SuperSport to launch tomorrow in India, here are the features!

Ducati India is ready to launch its brand new bike edition Ducati SuperSport tomorrow in India and the booking for it have already begun in the country.

Internationally, the motorcycle is offered in two trims – SuperSport and SuperSport S. However, it still remains to be seen whether both these variants are launched on the same day.

The SuperSport is powered by the 937cc Testastretta L-Twin engine that also powers the Hypermotard 939 and the Multistrada 950. It produces 93 Nm of torque and 110 horsepower and comes with a 6-speed transmission setup. The ‘S’ variant of the SuperSport gets the same engine in the same state of tune but it gets more features – like a quick-shifter with auto-blipper for easier gear shifts.

There’s also ride-by-wire which allows for three riding modes – one which limits the power output to 75 horsepower and is meant for city riding, touring mode for all the power delivered but a calmer throttle response and an all-out riding mode which gives sharp throttle response with full power delivery.

While in terms of looks, the SuperSport looks similar to the 959 Panigale, it actually uses the Monster’s Trellis frame. It is expected to be positioned below the 959 Panigale in terms of price and is meant for those kinds of riders who like to have a motorcycle that can be ridden every day with occasional trips to the racetracks. In order to deliver on this claim, Ducati has fitted the SuperSport with lower set foot pegs, given it a more relaxed riding position and there’s an adjustable windscreen on offer too.

As for the pricing, it’s still a wild guess and we expect the base SuperSport to cost about Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). However, we still have to see how aggressively the motorcycle is priced by Ducati India which will be announced tomorrow.