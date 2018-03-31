Dust storm takes life of three in UP

Lucknow: According to the information given by the police, three people lost their lives in a dust storm that hit Uttar Pradesh. Police sources informed that one person was killed after a wooden shaft collapsed on him in Gonda while two labourers died in Azamgarh when the roof of an under-construction building fell on them. Reports of damages to crops and houses were reported from Lucknow, Sitapur, Amethi, Rae Bareli, Sultanpur, Ambedkarnagar, Balrampur, Lakhimpur, Barabanki and Hardoi. The weather on…

