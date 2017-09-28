“Dynasty” on Internet from Oct 12

With many television series has already created a buzz on Internet all around in recent times, the modern-day reboot of the iconic primetime soap, “Dynasty”, will release on October 12.

Reportedly, the new episodes will be launched on Netflix in selected countries, including India.

The show will revolve around two of America’s wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children.

The 80s popular television soap “Dynasty” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire,

The actors performing in the show include Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Alan Dale, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente.