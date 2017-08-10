Dytto’s charm and sizzling moves stuns Indian audience!

Mumbai: Popularly known as Barbie, Dytto is the new internet sensation these days had recently performed in an Indian Dance Reality show ‘Dance Plus season 3’ and stunned the judges and audience with her charismatic beauty and killer dancing moves. In one of her YouTube videos, she performed robotic dance on the song ‘I’m a Barbie girl’ which took the internet by storm and made her the new internet star.

She has more than 1.3 million You Tube followers and in her recent dance performance in India she outclassed dancers like Raghav and Dharmesh who are known as the orthodox of dance forms including slow motion. She is an established dancer in dance forms like robotic style, popping, slow motion, finger tutting and break dance.

Here’s the video:-