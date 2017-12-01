Earthquake of 6.0-magnitude shakes Iran

Beijing: According to the information given by the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted Iran today in the morning.

The earthquake happened at around 06:00 a.m. (0232 GMT) and was centered 58 km north-northeast of Kerman, a city in the southeast of Iran.

The epicenter, with a depth of 10 km, was initially determined to be at 30.7652 degrees north latitude and 57.3306 degrees east longitude, according to the USGS.

On Nov. 12, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck the area along the northern border between Iran and Iraq, leaving at least 445 people dead and over 7,100 others injured.

