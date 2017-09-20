Earthquake of intensity 5.8 strikes New Zealand

According to the information shared by the New Zealand seismic service, an earthquake of intensity 5.8-magnitude struck a few hundred kilometres off the southern coast of New Zealand.

According to Geonet, the quake hit at 1.43 p.m., 585 km south-west of Invercargill at a depth of 12 km. It caused moderate tremors, Xinhua news agency reported.

It was initially classified as a strong quake of 6.1 magnitude, but has since been classified as moderate. A few places across the south island may have felt the shake.