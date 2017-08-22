Earthquake of magnitude 4 hits Italian island, one dead, several injured

ROME- As per the information given by the officials, an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the tourist-packed Italian island of Ischia yesterday night leaving one dead and injuring more than 25 injured.

The quake hit off the coast of Naples and resulted in damage to a number of buildings that collapsed due to the higher intensity.

After the locals felt quake, all the residents and tourists on the island ran out on to the streets from homes and hotels and the images shown on the television depicted that approximately six buildings in the town of Casamicciola as well as a church collapsed in the quake.

According to the Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV), the intensity of the quake was measured around 4.0 but both the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the European quake agency, EMSC, estimated the magnitude at 4.3.

Local Civil Protection Department official Giovanni Vittozzi gave information that one woman was killed when she was hit by falling masonry from a church and that officials were checking reports of another victim. Helicopters and a ferry boat were bringing in more rescue workers from the mainland and the assistance is been provided to all the people who have been trapped in debris or have been effected.

Roberto Allocca, a doctor from a local hospital, gave information to media that as many as 25 people had been treated for minor injuries. Most of the hospital had been evacuated and the injured were treated outside. Some civil protection squads were already on the island because of brushfires.

The television reports further mentioned that the buildings which had collapsed appeared to have been populated and somewhere around 10 people were still unaccounted for. The quake hit a few days before the first anniversary of a major quake that killed as many as 300 people in central Italy, most of them in the town of Amatrice.