Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia: A strong earthquake of magnitude 6 has hit Indonesia as capital Jakarta saw panic among the people there has not be any causalities reported as of now.

Office workers rushed outside as high-rises began swaying, while riders were thrown off their motorbikes by the force of the 6.0 magnitude rumble.

The United States Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 43 kilometres (27 miles). There was no warning of any tsunami.