Easy tricks to not let humidity affect your good looks!

We are scared to wear make-up and fix our hair properly as we do not want our face to mess up the second we step out of our house because of the humidity present in the atmosphere. Nobody will want to look like a spoiled brat even after taking several measures to enhance our beauty and escape humidity.

From making skin sticky to smudging the make- up, humidity can disturb our beauty routine in ways unimagined. Precautions hence become all the more important in monsoons. Well, girls we got something for you! No worries, there are certain easy and simple tricks to not let humidity affect your beauty.

Here are three basic tricks to follow:-

1. Don’t wash your hair with shampoo too much- Monsoon season is the time when we think over-washing our hair will help them look smooth and shiny unaware of the fact that washing your hair too much will lead to roughness and frizzed hair. Therefore, choose the right shampoo and do not over-wash in order to protect your hair from humidity.

2. Prepare your face before make-up- Take care of your skin and it will take care of your beauty in return! Moisturize your skin with a suitable moisturizer and apply water based sunscreen before wearing your make-up, doing so will keep humidity and oil slicks at bay.

3. Use water-proof make-up- Your only savior in this humid and sticky monsoon weather is water-proof make-up. Applying and investing in water-proof eyeliners, mascaras will prevent you from looking like a spoilt brat and will protect your make-up and face from being damage in humidity.

By:- Prishita Rathi