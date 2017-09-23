Eat purple potatoes to cut the risk of colon cancer!

According to the information given through the study, consuming purple potatoes might help in reducing the risk of colon cancer as it has miraculous health benefits.

As per the new study conducted by Pennsylvania State University, finds that colourful foods such as purple potatoes, broccoli and red grapes may provide some amazing health benefits. It specifically claims that eating purple potatoes may reduce the risk of contracting colon cancer. Colon cancer is a type of cancer where malignant tumours develop in the inner wall of the large intestine.

The study was carried out using an animal model. The team conducted experiments on pigs and they found that animals who were fed more vegetables were six times less prone to contract inflammatory bowel diseases. Through the study, researchers tried to understand how the certain compounds in purple potatoes work and could be used to created drugs for cancer and other chronic ailments.

They chose to experiment on pigs as they have a similar digestive system to humans. They found that purple potatoes reduced the spread of colon cancer stem cells – even when they were given as a part of a high calorie diet. They found that the pigs fed with purple potatoes had six times less of a damaging protein called IL-6 (interleukin-6) that is known to fuel tumours in comparison to a control group that was given a normal diet.

According to the information given by Dr. Sheela Krishnaswamy, a renowned Bengaluru-based Nutritionist, ‘Colours in a fruit or a vegetable reflect an important antioxidant in them. These foods are naturally pigmented and have certain health benefits added to them.” Purple foods are known to be rich in antioxidants that fight disease-causing free radicals. Purple foods have this natural purple pigment due to an antioxidant called anthocyanin. The darker the colour, the higher is the amount of this antioxidant that it contains.