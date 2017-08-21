Eat these foods to avoid risk of high blood pressure & heart disease!

Heart disease is something which has become common for the people at younger age as well and the problem of high and low blood pressure is the issue of even some of the teenagers which is considered as unusual and that brings in a higher risk of suffering from a heart attack at a very tender age.

The study was conducted on about 1,46,748 pregnant women. After a follow up of of approximately four-and-a-half years, 997 women were diagnosed with cardiovascular disease and 6,812 developed hypertension.

Findings in the study showed that women with hypertension during pregnancy had a 2.2 times higher chance of developing cardiovascular diseases, compared with women without hypertension during pregnancy. They also had a 5.6 times higher risk of developing hypertension after pregnancy.

“This study highlights the need for long-term follow-up of women with a history of hypertension during pregnancy to provide early management of risk factors for cardiovascular disease,” said lead author Sonia Grandi, doctoral candidate at McGill University.

Hypertension or high blood pressure can be tackled with the kind of diet you choose in your regime. Here are foods that help keep high BP in check –

1. Lemon

Lemon is touted as one of the best remedies for hypertension. It is known to make the blood vessels flexible, further helping in lowering blood pressure level. It contains high amounts of vitamin C that act as an antioxidant, removing free-radicals from the body.

2. Garlic

Both cooked and raw garlic can help control high blood pressure and at the same time reduce cholesterol levels. It also helps relax blood vessels by stimulating the production of nitric oxide and hydrogen sulphide.

3. Banana

Banana is a fruit that’s rich in potassium content that helps in lessening the effect of sodium. Eating one-two bananas daily may help reduce the problem of hypertension drastically.

4. Celery

Celery has high amounts of phytochemical 3-N-Butylphthalide that helps in controlling blood pressure. Phthalates may help relax the muscles in and around the arterial walls, thereby creating more space and allowing the blood to flow in without any difficulty.