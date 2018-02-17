Eat this in order to keep your heart healthy!

According to the information given by a new study, consumption of yogurt is really good for your heart and might reduce the risk of many heart related diseases. Yogurt is one thing that has both taste and health benefits.

Its intake is associated with lower cardiovascular disease risk among hypertensive men and women.

As per a new study published in American Journal of Hypertension high blood pressure is a major cardiovascular disease risk factor. Clinical trials have previously demonstrated beneficial effects of dairy consumption on cardiovascular health.

Yogurt may independently be related to cardiovascular disease risk. High blood pressure affects about one billion people worldwide but may also be a major cause of cardiovascular health problems.

Higher dairy consumption has been associated with beneficial effects on cardiovascular disease-related comorbidities such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, and insulin resistance. For the current analyses, participants included over 55,000 women (ages 30-55) with high blood pressure from the Nurses’ Health Study and 18,000 men (ages 40-75) who participated in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study.

In the Nurses’ Health Study, participants were asked to complete a mailed 61-item questionnaire in 1980 to report usual dietary intake in the preceding year. Participants subsequently reported any interim physician-diagnosed events including myocardial infarction, stroke, and revascularization.

Permission was requested to access medical records to confirm all reported new diagnoses. Higher intakes of yogurt were associated with a 30 percent reduction in risk of myocardial infarction among the Nurses’ Health Study women and a 19 percent reduction in the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study men.

There were 3,300 and 2,148 total cardiovascular disease cases (myocardial infarction, stroke, and revascularization) in the Nurses’ Health Study and the Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, respectively.