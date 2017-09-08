Eating this may reduce the risk of Colon Cancer!

According to the information given through a study, eating whole grains on a daily basis might help reduce the risk of Colon Cancer as this is the type of cancer which is related to the development of malignant tumours in the inner walls of large intestines and has been a matter of concern across the world.

As per the reports from the American Institute for Cancer Research and the World Cancer Research Fund International, for reducing the risk of colon cancer, whole grains and exercise are necessary, while processed meat and alcohol should be limited. These findings suggest that three servings a day of whole grains, like brown rice or whole wheat bread, may actually lower the risk of colon cancer by 17 percent.

“The extensive review of the scientific literature revealed that colorectal cancer is largely preventable through a healthy diet and lifestyle,” said report panel member Dr. Edward Giovannucci.

“Maintaining a healthy body weight, physical activity, a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking and high alcohol intake all contribute to lower risk of colorectal cancer,” added Giovannucci, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at the Harvard School of Public Health.

According to the researchers, greater consumption of whole grains confers more protection. The team of experts evaluated close to 100 studies. Among more than 29 million adult participation, 25,000 of them had colon cancer. Based on their research, the team suggested that one should limit processed meats, to no more than 500 grams a week. Similarly, being overweight or obese or drinking two or more alcoholic beverages a day was linked to increased risk of colon cancer.

“A healthy diet should include an emphasis on high-fiber whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and less on highly processed grains or starchy foods, especially those high in added sugars and fats,” Giovannucci said

Apart from the consumption of whole grains, the report also suggests that one should be physically active for at least 30 minutes a day.