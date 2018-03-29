ED registers money laundering case against 8 irrigation engineers in Gomti Riverfront row

Uttar Pradesh: According to the information given by the reports, ED has registered a money laundering case today following the Gomti riverfront project scam by the Samajwadi Party (SP) government. The SP government tried to uplift the riverfront and in the process, they spent around Rs. 1513 crore but the investigations in the Gomti riverfront project began soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took the charge of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Coming out as the…

Coming out as the latest development in the Gomti River Front case, the investigating Electoral Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case on Thursday morning. In the case filed, the ED has named at least eight engineers belonging to irrigation department. The following attraction situated in Uttar Pradesh’s capital city Lucknow was constructed by Samajwadi Party under the leadership of its young gun, Akhilesh Yadav. The investigations in the Gomti riverfront project began soon after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath took to the chair of the chief minister of the state.

Earlier in June 2017, the UP Police had also filed an FIR against eight engineers of irrigation department in connection with alleged financial anomalies in the Gomti riverfront project, which was a pet project of Akhilesh Yadav. As per reports, the people named in the case filed by the ED are Haji Ali, Shiv Mangal Yadav, Akhil Raman, Kamleshwar Singh, MM Sharmok and others. Apart from UP Police and ED, CBI is also said to be investigating the Gomti Riverfront project.