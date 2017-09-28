ED summons Lalu, Tejaswi Yadav over IRCTC case

It seems that all is not well with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav from past few months as after a breakdown in alliance with JDU, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today set him into new trouble by issuing fresh summons in the 2006 IRCTC hotels’ contract case.

Along with Prasad, ED has also issued fresh summons to Rabri Devi and Tejaswi Yadav in the case. They have been ordered to appear for questioning on October 10 and 11.

On July 27, ED had registered a case against on CBI FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Lalu Prasad and his family members for alleged money transactions through shell companies.

In the year 2006, the then Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav illegaly delivered the maintainance contracts of two IRCTC hotels in Pune & Orisha to a private company named as Sujata Hotels for which he reeived a bribe of a plot in Bihar.