New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Human Resource Development is working overtime when it comes to education roadmap for UP.

With timelines in place, the main objective would be to reverse the dip in the public school system in UP.

It is quite surprising for the Centre to take such initiative as school education is not its province.

Apart from focusing on the implementation of centrally-funded schemes, like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, the Centre has not much to say in how states run their schools.

UP had been urged to adopt elements of Delhi’s Chunauti (or challenge) 2018 programme to improve learning.

The plan for state also consists of filling teaching vacancies alongside strengthening statutory parent bodies and setting up new committees for streamlining governance.

With 4.84 crore children in its 2.56 lakh schools, the school system of UP is India’s biggest.

More than 66 % of its institutions are government-owned or aided, but they register just 46.6% of the state’s children.