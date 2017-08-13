Eight dead, two dozen missing in Himachal Pradesh landslide

As per the information given by an official, in an occurrence that took place in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district that killed at least eight people and over two dozen went missing in a landslide triggered by a cloudburst.

Himachal Transport minister G S Bali said the toll could climb to 50 in the incident which took place Saturday night.

One of the buses was going from Manali to Katra and another from Manali to Chamba.

The landslide swept away the road and the buses for almost 800 metres down into a gorge and there was no trace of one of the buses which was completely buried under the debris so far.

The number of passengers in the buses could be between 30 and 40 as the number of passengers who boarded the bus en route was not known.

He said immediately after receiving the information the ADM was rushed to the spot.