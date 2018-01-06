Elections for Nepal’s National Assembly to take place on Feb 8

Kathmandu: Authorities today informed that the elections for Nepal’s National Assembly will take place on February 8. The National Assembly will have a total of 59 members.

An emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers presided over by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba made the decision as per the recommendation of the Election Commission, Commerce Minister Min Bishwakarma told the media. The decision has come nearly a week after President Bidya Devi Bhandari approved the National Assembly Act to pave the way for holding the elections, reports Xinhua news agency.

Of them, 56 will be elected by an electoral college comprising assembly members of the seven provinces and chiefs and deputy chiefs of municipalities and rural municipalities. Three will be nominated by the President as per the recommendation of the government.

The decision to hold the National Assembly elections comes after Nepal concluded elections to the House of Representatives, the lower house, and Provincial Assembly simultaneously in two phases on November 26 and December 7, 2017.