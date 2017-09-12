Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang in ‘Baadshaho’!

Mumbai: Emraan Hashmi is back in his element with Milan Luthria’s heist thriller ‘Baadshaho’ that released nationwide recently.

Playing the lovable, fatalistic Dalia, Emraan had everyone impressed with his impeccable comic timing and whistle-worthy one liners in the big ticket entertainer.

While the film went on to become Emraan’s biggest opener to date, it also created a splash at the box office over its opening weekend, collecting an approximate 43.3 cr and continues to go strong.

The actor who teams up with Milan Luthria after the stupendous success of The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai , walked away with rave reviews from the critics and audiences.

Says an industry insider, “Emraan Hashmi is back with a bang. It can’t get better than this for his fans as he is back in his most loved zone after quite a while. He pulls off some great lines and the kolh-lined eyes, tattoo look and witticism with style. He displays multiple layers to a role that could have otherwise been portrayed in a straight manner and with this reiterates why he still is a crowd favorite .”