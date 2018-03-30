End phase of ‘Bharat’ final script writing: Director

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is gearing up for the shoot of his forthcoming directorial venture ‘Bharat’, tweeted a photo and said that God paints a beautiful picture as they lock the end phase of ‘Bharat’ final script writing. Zafar took to post a picture on his twitter handle and captioned it as, "God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of 'Bharat' the film... End phase of writing holiday." The film is an…

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who is gearing up for the shoot of his forthcoming directorial venture ‘Bharat’, tweeted a photo and said that God paints a beautiful picture as they lock the end phase of ‘Bharat’ final script writing.

Zafar took to post a picture on his twitter handle and captioned it as, “God paints a beautiful picture as we lock the final script draft of ‘Bharat’ the film… End phase of writing holiday.”

The film is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film “Ode to My Father”, which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man.