Enforcement Directorate raids Kashmiri travel operator

The Enforcement Directorate today raided the Kashmir based travel operator and carried out simultaneous searches at the office and residence of a prominent travel operator in this summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the information given by the sources, the raids took place in the Srinagar office of Al-Khudam Tour and Travels and the residence of Sheikh Feroze, its proprietor. The ED is investigating a hawala terror funding racket in the Kashmir Valley.

Besides the ED, the National Investigation Agency is also involved in finding out who all are involved in funding terrorist activities in the Valley.