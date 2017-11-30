Enforcement Directorate searching house, premises of close aide of Ahmed Patel

As per the information given by the officials of The Enforcement Directorate, they have been in search for the houses and other premises of Sanjeev Mahajan, a close aide of Congress leader Ahmed Patel, and other businessmen in an alleged money laundering case involving the Sandesara Group of companies.

An ED spokesperson said searches were conducted at the premises of Mahajan in Mayur Vihar Phase 1 and Babar Road in Delhi. Premises of Ghanshyam Pandey in Dwarka and Lakshmi Chand Gupta in Laxmi Nagar and Arvind Gupta in Ghaziabad were also searched. The three are linked to the Sandesara group owned by Chetan and Nitin Sandesara.

ED sources said the raids were conducted as part of a probe into Sandesara Group that is allegedly involved in high value suspicious transactions running into Rs 5,383 crore.