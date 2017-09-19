Engine of Goods train derails in UP’s Sitapur

NEW DELHI: As per the information given by the official, the engine of a goods train derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. when the train was somewhere between the Sitapur city and cantonment stations.

The senior railway official talking to media stated: “It was the middle engine of the goods train which derailed… Two engines were being used for the train”.

The official also said that Burhwal-Balamau passenger train had also derailed in the same area on Monday. No casualties were reported. The affected mainline traffic was still being restored.