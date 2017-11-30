Even a smile can bring a change: Manushi Chhillar

Miss World Manushi Chhillar has the opinion that anyone can bring a change and its is the change and not success that is everything.

Manushi Chhillar stated: “I think change is everything, something common in all entrepreneurs. “We not only love what we do but we want change that is why we do it,” she said at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) here on Wednesday.

She feels that everyone can make a difference to the world. “We don’t have to be Miss World to do that. Even if you give a smile, it will bring change.” Manushi was in a chat with Ronnie Screwvala, Founder, UpGrad, on the second day of the summit at Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC).

She said as Miss World and a future doctor her purpose is the same as she wants to do something good for the society. “If I hadn’t won, I’d still be doing what I do.” She plans to give back to the society both as a doctor and as an ambassador of India in different parts of the world.

On communication, she said coming from a doctor’s family it came naturally to her. She believed communication is key to the profession as a doctor has to communicate with his or her patients. “It’s also become easy to communicate when you say what you believe,” the girl from Haryana added.

“Believe strongly in yourself and have purpose. Others will also believe you,” was her advice to women entrepreneurs who feel like giving up in the face of odds.