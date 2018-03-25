Every twist and turn in the plot is crucial: Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Missing’

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Manoj Bajpayee who was last seen in the movie ‘Aiyaary’, said that they are avoiding media interaction while promoting their forthcoming movie ‘Blackmail’ as every twist and turn in the movie is crucial which none of them can afford to reveal at any cost. When asked about the reason behind avoiding media interaction for ‘Missing’, Manoj stated: “This is a suspense film in the truest sense. Every twist and turn in the plot is crucial. We…

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Manoj Bajpayee who was last seen in the movie ‘Aiyaary’, said that they are avoiding media interaction while promoting their forthcoming movie ‘Blackmail’ as every twist and turn in the movie is crucial which none of them can afford to reveal at any cost.

When asked about the reason behind avoiding media interaction for ‘Missing’, Manoj stated: “This is a suspense film in the truest sense. Every twist and turn in the plot is crucial. We can’t give any of it away. I never knew it was so difficult to promote a suspense film. I know the media will ask us questions about the plot and one of us will blurt out something that will give away the suspense. I’ve never been more scared of promoting any of my films.”

While talking about the type of movies that marks an improvement in him, Manoj went on to say: “I am never satisfied with my own performances. There’s always a hunger… That’s why I am led to new directors. Mukul Abhyankar, who directed Missing shocked me, as he will shock audiences. He was constantly excited about the scenes we shot every day. He would call up at the end of the day and say, ‘Sir, yeh aapne kaise kiya?’ I did, because you give. An actor needs a director and co-stars who inspire him. I got both in Missing.”

Giving away his views about the sudden desicion and secrecy to release ‘Missing’, the actor further went on to say: “Firstly, the decision is not sudden. We decided April 6 was the correct date when there is no big release. Also, we wanted to keep the release date a secret as long as possible because we did not want to do too much media interaction on Missing.”

Talking about the shooting of the trailer of the movie, Manoj Bajpayee added: “We had to be careful with every frame because almost frame has a suspense element. I can’t tell you anything about my character because I may give away the plot. All I can say is all three of us Tabu, Annu Kapoor and I seldom had a chance to give so much of ourselves to a film.”