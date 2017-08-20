Everyone here wants to work in Hollywood: Nawazuddin

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Babumoshai Bandookbaaz’, said that everyone here wants to work in Hollywood and become big.

The actor, popular for films like Gangs Of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox and Raman Raghav 2.0, wonders why the Indian film industry is obsessed with Hollywood.

In an appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, to be telecast on India TV, the critically acclaimed actor, known for portraying complex characters with ease went on to say: “I do not know why there is an inferiority complex among us… Everybody here wants to work in Hollywood and become big. I can’t understand why we have this complex. When we watch films from a powerful country, we feel somewhat inferior. We think our films are not up to their level, but at present, we should feel proud of our films. We are making films with very good content here.”

He further with full confidence went on to say: “I am the highest paid actor in industry as far as acting is concerned. I did not have to ask. They (filmmakers) themselves started paying me this.”