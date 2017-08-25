Everything so edgy as Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict arrives

SIRSA: Sirsa residents woke up to gun-toting security personnel roaming around main intersections in the town.

You can get an overview of the situation by the fact that ten paramilitary companies have reached Sirsa, where there is headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, as its chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh ready to face verdict in a rape case at the CBI court in Panchkula.

If sources are to be believed, police have set up nakas at all routes in and outside the town and are scanning every vehicle passing on the roads in order to look for weapons or other potentially dangerous objects.

This is significant especially with the dera followers gathered near the Sirsa district courts complex, the administration asked the advocates and other staff to vacate the premises to maintain law and order.

Intensity of the situation is such that Barnala road was closed by security forces near Huda chowk with dera ‘premis’ (followers) shouting slogans in support of their ‘pitaji’.

On the other hand, women devotees carrying sticks in their hands continued to raise slogans counting ‘welfare activities’ by the dera chief and declared him innocent.

One dera follower Radha Insa, from Punjab, said, “He has done to humanity what others can’t even imagine. Evil forces are after him for his good deeds.” She further went on to add that devotees would not tolerate their spiritual leader’s ‘victimisation’ at any cost.

Majority of the shops in Sirsa town remain closed. Residents have began stocking vegetables and essential commodities anticipating that any adverse situation was likely to be a prolonged one.

The government has ordered to set up a makeshift jail at Dalbir Singh Stadium to accommodate ‘premis’ if they resort to violence today.

“The collection of the Sirsa bus depot is Rs 18 lakh per day, which has declined considerably and the number of passengers using bus services is also reduced by half,” said a transport official.