Everything you need to know about Samsung Notebook 3 and 5!

The famous technical company Samsung which is known for its brand name and durability have yet again managed to launch of its three brand new laptops which includes Samsung Notebook 3 and Samsung Notebook 5.

Here are the specifications of Samsung Notebook 3 and 5:-

The Samsung Notebook 3 is available in three display variants – one with a 14-inch HD (1280×720 pixels) LED panel, one with a 15.6-inch HD (1280×720 pixels) screen, and the third with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920×1080 pixels) option.

All three variants are powered by Intel’s 7th and 8th generation processors, paired with either integrated graphics or an Nvidia GeForce MX110 GPU on the premium variant, and the same DDR4 RAM. Storage is SSD+HDD-based, and the Notebook 3 has a battery capacity of 43Wh.

The 14-inch variant has a weight of 1.68 kg and thickness of 19.8mm, while the 15.6-inch variants have a weight of 1.97 kg and are 19.9mm thick. Dimensions of the 14-inch option are 336×232.9×19.8mm and dimensions of the 15.6-inch variant are 377.4×248.6×19.6mm.

It will be available in Misty Gray, Night Charcoal, Deep Peach, and Pure White colour variants.

The Samsung Notebook 5 is powered by a choice of 7th generation dual-core and 8th generation quad-core Intel Core processors, coupled with a 2GB Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU and DDR4 RAM. In terms of storage, the laptop gets a combination of SSD + HDD.

It has a weight of 1.97 kg, VGA front camera, and battery capacity of 43Wh. The Notebook 5 comes in a Light Titan colour variant and its dimensions are 377.4×248.6×19.9mm.