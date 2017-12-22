Ex minister RK Chaudhary joins hands with Samajwadi Party

Former minister of the Bahujan Samaj Party government and founding member of the Rashtriya Swabhiman Party RK Chaudhary today joined hands with the Samajwadi Party in presence of National President Akhilesh Yadav and other senior leaders.

Former minister along with many other party workers joined with the Samajwadi Party and said that he believes in the policies and working of the SP. On the occasion Swami Omvesh also joined the Samajwadi Party along with ex MP Ram Shanker Bhargava.

RK Chaudhary after joining the party said that the Samajwadi Party will be come out with the complete majority in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha polls.