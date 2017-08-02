Exercise during adolescence may reduce risk of cancer!

According to the information given through a study, exercise during adolescence and childhood might reduce the risk of developing cancer and obesity.

Researchers have claimed that physical activities may thwart some of the damaging effects of a high-fat diet such as obesity, heart disease and cancer.

The findings which were based on the mouse study revealed that the bone has the capacity to retain “memory” of its effects long even after the exercise has stopped.

This bone memory then continues to change the way the body metabolizes a high-fat diet.

Justin O’Sullivan, a molecular geneticist at the University of Auckland in New Zealand went on to say: “What was remarkable was that these changes lasted long after the rats stopped doing that extra exercise — into their mid-life.”

He added, “The bone marrow carried a ‘memory’ of the effects of exercise. The rats still got fat, but that early extra exercise basically set them up so that even though they put on weight, they didn’t have the same profile of negative effects that is common with a high fat diet.”

Further, the study emphasized that childhood and adolescence are periods of rapid bone growth and exercise during this period may ensure a healthy adulthood.