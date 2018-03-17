Expected price & features of Oppo F7!

The famous Chinese smartphone company Oppo and Vivo have managed to grab the headlines every now and then. The market is greatly influenced by both the Chinese company and both Oppo and Vivo are all set to to debut their latest smartphones in India that will have iPhone X-like notch at top of the display. Oppo has roped in three Indian cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin – to launch the successor to Oppo F5. The move…

Oppo has roped in three Indian cricketers – Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Ravichandran Ashwin – to launch the successor to Oppo F5. The move comes ahead of Indian Premiere League, scheduled to begin April 4, with Oppo looking to attract cricket fans.

Oppo F7 will come with a 6.2-inch FHD+ Full View display with screen-to-body ratio of 89.09 per cent. The screen will have an aspect ratio of 19:9 with iPhone X-like notch at the top. Oppo will introduce something called the ‘Notch Assistant’, supposed to give users access to gestures to swiftly navigate between apps. The smartphone will sport a metal unibody design.

Given Oppo F7 is a part of the company’s ‘Selfie Expert’ series, the focus will naturally be on the front shooter, which will be a 25MP one with support for real-time HDR technology. Oppo F7 is expected to come with new and improved AI-powered beautification features, compared to Oppo F5. These include AI selfie, Cover Shot, AR stickers and more.

Oppo F7 will also support a new ‘App-in-App’ feature that will allow the user to take a call and play game simultaneously, with feed from both shown on a split-screen. Oppo F7 will let users capture their gameplay and upload it as a video to social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, etc. Oppo F7 could be priced in the vicinity of Rs 22,999 to Rs 24,999, competing directly against the likes of Moto X4.