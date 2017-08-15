Expensive wines taste better! Here’s the reason

According to the information given by the scientists, expensive wine seems to taste better but that is just because of the price tag on the bottle that causes our brain to trick processing regions.

The phenomenon that identical products are perceived differently due to differences in price is called the “marketing placebo effect.”

As with placebo medications, it has an effect solely due to ascribed properties: “Quality has its price!”

“However, it has so far been unclear how the price information ultimately causes more expensive wine to also be perceived as having a better taste in the brain,” said Bernd Weber, from the University of Bonn in Germany.

The researchers assessed how different prices are translated into corresponding taste experiences in the brain, even if the wine tasted does not differ.

Thirty participants took part in the study, of which 15 were women and 15 were men, with an average age of around 30 years.

The wine tasting took place lying down in an MRI scanner, allowing brain activity to be recorded “online” while participants were tasting the wines. Each time, the price of the wine was shown first.