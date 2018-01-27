Exports of fruits and vegetables slump by 15 percent

There has been a dip in the exports of fresh fruits and vegetables by 15 percent in terms of revenue during April-November 2017. On the other hand there has been a substantial dip in the export of pulses and wheat.

Low demand and supply of onions, tomatoes, bananas and raisins to the top exporting markets was the major contributing factor, said Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA). During the period, the value of fresh fruits and vegetables was Rs 5,416 crore (more than $845 million), a drop of 15 percent when compared to the corresponding period in 2016.

The jump in the Minimum Export Price (MEP) of onions to $850 per tonne in the wake of low production has led to the decline in the export, APEDA Chairman D.K. Singh told media.

“The share of onions is about 50 percent of total exports of fresh vegetables. The MEP of onion has led to the fall in its export,” Singh told media.