Facebook And Google Told To Remove Blue Whale Challenge Links

NEW DELHI: The Centre has directed the likes of Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to get rid of the dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge links.

This game has reportedly led to deaths of children in India and other countries.

The letter in this regard was issued following orders from Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Talking about the Blue Whale challenge, it is a suicide game in which the player is given task in a time frame of 50 days and the final task leads to suicide.

As a player, one needs to share images after completing the challenge.

According to certain reports in media, West Bengal and Mumbai have reported deaths linked to the game.

The ministry said the Blue Whale Challenge proponent should be reported to law enforcement agencies.