Facebook Data Row: Rahul Gandhi accuses govt of “inventing” stories

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi today accused the government of “inventing” stories on the Congress’s involvement in the Facebook data scandal to divert attention from the controversy following Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj’s statement on the killing of 39 Indians in Iraq.

Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2018

The Congress and the BJP yesterday traded charges after it emerged that the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica – a London-based data firm accused of accessing data of millions of Facebook users to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016 – could have links to elections in India.

Union Minister for Information and Techonology Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Congress had been in touch with the firm. He said: “We support press freedom but don’t like misuse of social media in the electoral process. As IT and law minister, I have to make it clear.” He also warned of action against Facebook, if need be.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala emphatically denied that the party had used the services of Cambridge Analytica.