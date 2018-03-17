Family Time With Kapil Sharma all set to go on air, Ajay Devgn to be first guest

Sony Entertainment Television’s Family Time With Kapil Sharma is all set to go on air and his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show was given a grand opening by Shah Rukh Khan this time Family Time With Kapil Sharma has superstar Ajay Devgn as its first guest. Kapil will open the premiere episode with a melody of songs in his soothing voice. Navjot Singh Sidhu, presumably Kapil’s lucky charm, might also be seen in his special chair yet again, considering…

Sony Entertainment Television’s Family Time With Kapil Sharma is all set to go on air and his previous show The Kapil Sharma Show was given a grand opening by Shah Rukh Khan this time Family Time With Kapil Sharma has superstar Ajay Devgn as its first guest.

Kapil will open the premiere episode with a melody of songs in his soothing voice. Navjot Singh Sidhu, presumably Kapil’s lucky charm, might also be seen in his special chair yet again, considering the concept of the show is along the lines of The Kapil Sharma Show. What will make the show different from Kapil’s last small screen outing is, along with celebrities coming for their film promotions, the show will also witness some interactive games for the audience.

Along with Kapil, the TV audience has been long waiting for their favourite Dr Mashoor Gulati aka Sunil Grover to return on their TV sets too. However, their wish will not be fulfilled with Family Time With Kapil Sharma since the actor hasn’t been approached for the show. Replying to a tweet of his fan, Sunil made it much clear that he is not a part of Kapil’s new show.