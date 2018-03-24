Fans happiness made me happy and motivated: Rani on ‘Hichki’

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji who was seen in her latest release ‘Hichki’, said that she was very happy and felt motivated with the reaction of her fans after watching her recent release. She also said that the feeling was same for her as it was when her first movie released. Expressing her happiness on people’s reaction, Rani went on to say: “All my life, I have tried to entertain, tried to spread love and happiness to my fans and…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rani Mukherji who was seen in her latest release ‘Hichki’, said that she was very happy and felt motivated with the reaction of her fans after watching her recent release. She also said that the feeling was same for her as it was when her first movie released.

Expressing her happiness on people’s reaction, Rani went on to say: “All my life, I have tried to entertain, tried to spread love and happiness to my fans and audiences through my films. Their happiness made me happy, motivated me. Yesterday, I felt the same emotions that I had faced when my first film had released.”

“I was nervous. I was jittery. My first love is acting. Nothing gives me as much joy than being on the set of my film. I chose marriage when I wanted to.”

The actress, who has a daughter Adira, 2, says she chose motherhood and “I chose to prioritise these for four years before I again returned to my passion, wanting to feel the rush of challenging myself with a truly remarkable role.”

Talking about her feelings on the first day of ‘Hichki’s’ release, the actress added: “I did draw courage from the success stories of the outstanding artists who decided to settle down and then returned with great comebacks but deep down I was nervous that if I fail, I would be forever succumbing to the archaic stereotypes to the same hichkis that have been prevalent for so many years.”

Rani added: “With the incredible love that audiences have showered on Hichki and on me, they have proved that for them good cinema and good performance is the only thing that matters – not marital status, not parenthood.”

According to the information given through a statement, Hichki marks Rani’s comeback to acting after a gap of four years. The film raked in Rs 3.30 crore on day one.