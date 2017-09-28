Farah praises SRK as a Muse

Popular Choreographer- Director Farah khan lately admitted that Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is her muse and added that the two always create a magic when joins together for any film project.

Speaking to the reporter in a candid way, Farah stated that “I’m most comfortable working with him and he is my muse. I think together when we do something, it always creates magic.”

She said: “There is a comfort level also and we enjoy the process. It’s one of the most enjoyable processes of making a film when he does a movie with me…. I was joking and telling him the other day that ‘Where will you go…humara janam janmanter ka rishta hai’ (‘Where will you go our relationship is for life’).”

Farah has casted Shah Rukh Khan in movies like Happy New Year, Main Hoon Naa and Om Shanti Om.