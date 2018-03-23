Farhan Akhtar’s aunt is out with a shocking revelation! Click to know!

Daisy Irani who was a child star of the 1950s and is the maternal aunt of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director Farah Khan made a shocking revelation and has opened up about how she was raped at the age of six by her guardian. Narrating her story to Mumbai Mirror, Daisy said the incident happened when she, as a child star, was at the outdoors in Madras (now Chennai), shooting for a film called Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke (1957).…

Daisy Irani who was a child star of the 1950s and is the maternal aunt of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director Farah Khan made a shocking revelation and has opened up about how she was raped at the age of six by her guardian.

Narrating her story to Mumbai Mirror, Daisy said the incident happened when she, as a child star, was at the outdoors in Madras (now Chennai), shooting for a film called Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke (1957). It may be recalled that as a child actor, Daisy, was much sought after and had starred in many iconic films such as Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala starrer Naya Daur (1957), Raj Kapoor produced Boot Polish (1954) and Raj Kapoor, Nargis starrer Jagte Raho (1956; written by the legendary Khwaja Ahmad Abbas).

The Mumbai Mirror reported that it has taken Daisy nearly 60 years to speak about the incident. However, this is not #MeToo moment for her. It is, in fact, the presence of many child actors today — be it in movies or TV shows — that has prompted her to open up about her ordeal.

Speaking about the incident, the veteran actor told the tabloid, “The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened.” The actor, who was barred six, believed him, the report adds.