Fashion for me is all about personality: Kalki Koechlin

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin who is never afraid to give her views boldly but when it comes to fashion, she said that fashion for her is all about personality and as an actor they have diverse personality.

While talking to the media when asked about fashion, the actress went on to say: “I am somebody who has to mould myself into different kinds of outfits for red carpets and other occasions. I did film like ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ where I had seven inches heel, so I think fashion for me is all about personality and as an actor we have very eclectic personality.”

“At time we need to be practical and at time, we need to look glamorous and this is my glamorous avatar,” said the ‘Margarita, with a Straw’ star.

