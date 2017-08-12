Fatima Sana Shaikh: Varnika is going to get justice

Mumbai: Labeling the recent Chandigarh stalking incident as ‘unfortunate’, Dangal fame actress Fatima Sana Shaikh is quite hopeful that Varnika Kunda is going to get justice very soon.

When mediapersons asked Fatima if India still is unsafe for women, she said that there are lots of locations where women don’t feel safe, but its her good luck that she feel quite safe in Mumbai.

Talking about the Chandigarh stalking case, on August 5, Vikas Barala, son of BJP Haryana unit President Subhash Barala, was arrested on the stalking charges and harassing an IAS officer’s daughter in Chandigarh.

Vikas was granted bail on the same day.

On the work front, Dangal Fame actress is gearing up for a movie that also features Katrina Kaif.